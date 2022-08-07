Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.