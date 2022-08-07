The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $40.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 22.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 462,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

