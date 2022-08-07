Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

