Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $93,372.16 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $93,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,542,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $19.57 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

