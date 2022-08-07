Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd Sells 50,820 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$103.50 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.25 billion and a PE ratio of 36.06.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.