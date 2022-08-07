National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 73,800 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 25,625.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,310,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,540,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 260,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.