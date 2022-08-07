National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of National Presto Industries worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.