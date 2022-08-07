Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

