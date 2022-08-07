Pivotal Research Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $36.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $19.20 on Thursday. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

