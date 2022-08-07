Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
