Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

