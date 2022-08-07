Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Perrigo worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 60.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $454,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 62.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 43.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,461,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.