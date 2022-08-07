California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

