Insider Buying: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Purchases $67,801.30 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist acquired 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,801.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450 shares in the company, valued at $62,266.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

