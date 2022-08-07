Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Buys C$68,778.72 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) Director John Edward Peller bought 6,264 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.98 per share, with a total value of C$68,778.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$659,206.26.

John Edward Peller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, John Edward Peller bought 5,114 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.86 per share, with a total value of C$35,082.04.

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Edward Peller bought 1,368 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.59 per share, with a total value of C$10,383.12.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Andrew Peller

(Get Rating)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.