NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 3.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 21,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 136,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
NextSource Materials Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$276.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.