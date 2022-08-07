NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 3.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 21,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 136,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$276.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

