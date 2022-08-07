Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Up 2.4%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.39 ($0.47). Approximately 246,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 294,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.46).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Prospect Precious Metals

In other Golden Prospect Precious Metals news, insider Robert P. King purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,312.58).

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Further Reading

