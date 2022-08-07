DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 20,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 29,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of DATA Communications Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

DATA Communications Management ( TSE:DCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

