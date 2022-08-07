Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 32,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 96,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$107.46 million and a PE ratio of -102.50.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

