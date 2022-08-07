Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Trading Down 6.3%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 23,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 57,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

