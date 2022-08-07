Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.44. 186,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 378,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Skyharbour Resources from C$1.04 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

See Also

