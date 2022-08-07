Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Down 3.8%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 292,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 890,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Alkaline Water Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkaline Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 276,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

