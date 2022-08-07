Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.91). 7,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 108,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.92).

Creo Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.41.

Get Creo Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Creo Medical

In other Creo Medical news, insider Charles Spicer acquired 15,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($18,345.73).

About Creo Medical

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.