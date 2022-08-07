Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4,034.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.