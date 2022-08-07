Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 219,138 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,138 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Centene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.