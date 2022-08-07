Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Trex worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $64.61 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

