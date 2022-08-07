Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.11 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 659.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 711,637 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of MGIC Investment worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

