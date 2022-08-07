Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $64.51 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

