Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $331.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

