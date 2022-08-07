Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.26% of Jackson Financial worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,418,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and sold 8,917,411 shares valued at $301,518,788.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

