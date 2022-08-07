Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $10.66 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,659,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $61.28 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

