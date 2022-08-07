Jonestrading Trims New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price to $4.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

