Jonestrading Trims New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price to $4.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.71.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
