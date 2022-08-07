New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 234,578 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.