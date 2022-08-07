Cowen Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $100.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

