UBS Group Cuts ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target to $41.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. ODP has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ODP by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 653,137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,769,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

