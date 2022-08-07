StockNews.com Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 336,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

