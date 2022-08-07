NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

NMI Stock Down 1.1 %

NMIH stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

