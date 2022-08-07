Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $26.00 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 97.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

