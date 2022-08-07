Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

