Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

