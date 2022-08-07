Mizuho Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $330.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $291.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.79.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average is $251.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $284.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 47,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

