Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Viasat by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

