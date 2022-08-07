EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.10). EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 million.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $16.22 on Friday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of EuroDry worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

See Also

