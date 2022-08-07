TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDG opened at $638.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.62.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

