Repay (RPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Repay Price Performance

Repay stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repay by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

