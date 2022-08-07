Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
