Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 175,343 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 115,239 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

