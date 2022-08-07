Celsius (CELH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $98.62 on Friday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

