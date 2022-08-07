BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.39 million, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,678 shares of company stock worth $325,403. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

