AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About AudioEye

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.