AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioEye Stock Up 17.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.
Institutional Trading of AudioEye
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioEye (AEYE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.