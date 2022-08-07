Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AVDL opened at $5.88 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
