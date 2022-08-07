Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 111.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.