Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
